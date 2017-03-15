General Aviation News

Deal gives free transponder with autopilot

Genesys Aerosystems is offering customers who buy a new S-TEC 2100 Digital Flight Control System between now and June 30, 2017, a free Lynx NGT-9000 touchscreen 1090ES/ADS-B transponder.

“We felt that with the FAA’s ADS-B mandate on the horizon, this would be an unbeatable incentive for operators to get the best possible autopilot and ADS-B solutions at the lowest possible cost,” said Jamie Luster, the company’s director of sales and marketing.

About the Genesys S-TEC 2100 Digital Flight Control System:

  • Three-axis digital flight control system
  • 100% digital with solid-state gyros and advanced servo sensors
  • Control Wheel Steering (CWS)
  • Indicated Air Speed (IAS) hold
  • GPS Steering
  •  Heading Preselect and Hold PFD Integration
  • Altitude Preselect and Hold with Autotrim
  • Digital Vertical Speed (VS) Command

About the Lynx NGT-9000 touchscreen 1090ES/ADS-B transponder:

  • 978/1090 MHz Dual-band Receiver
  • Patented L3 Lynx Tail provides flight ID, aircraft type and the ground speed of other ADS-B traffic
  • Full-color moving maps including TFRs, airports and NOTAMs
  • Full-color graphical and textual weather displays
  • Built-in WAAS/GPS requires no external GPS connections
  • Embedded NextGen Active Traffic option eliminates the need for a separate box.

The free offer does not include the cost of  installation.

