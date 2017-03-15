Deal gives free transponder with autopilot

Genesys Aerosystems is offering customers who buy a new S-TEC 2100 Digital Flight Control System between now and June 30, 2017, a free Lynx NGT-9000 touchscreen 1090ES/ADS-B transponder.

“We felt that with the FAA’s ADS-B mandate on the horizon, this would be an unbeatable incentive for operators to get the best possible autopilot and ADS-B solutions at the lowest possible cost,” said Jamie Luster, the company’s director of sales and marketing.

About the Genesys S-TEC 2100 Digital Flight Control System:

Three-axis digital flight control system

100% digital with solid-state gyros and advanced servo sensors

Control Wheel Steering (CWS)

Indicated Air Speed (IAS) hold

GPS Steering

Heading Preselect and Hold PFD Integration

Altitude Preselect and Hold with Autotrim

Digital Vertical Speed (VS) Command

About the Lynx NGT-9000 touchscreen 1090ES/ADS-B transponder:

978/1090 MHz Dual-band Receiver

Patented L3 Lynx Tail provides flight ID, aircraft type and the ground speed of other ADS-B traffic

Full-color moving maps including TFRs, airports and NOTAMs

Full-color graphical and textual weather displays

Built-in WAAS/GPS requires no external GPS connections

Embedded NextGen Active Traffic option eliminates the need for a separate box.

The free offer does not include the cost of installation.