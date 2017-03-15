Deal gives free transponder with autopilot

Genesys Aerosystems is offering customers who buy a new S-TEC 2100 Digital Flight Control System between now and June 30, 2017, a free Lynx NGT-9000 touchscreen 1090ES/ADS-B transponder.
“We felt that with the FAA’s ADS-B mandate on the horizon, this would be an unbeatable incentive for operators to get the best possible autopilot and ADS-B solutions at the lowest possible cost,” said Jamie Luster, the company’s director of sales and marketing.
About the Genesys S-TEC 2100 Digital Flight Control System:
- Three-axis digital flight control system
- 100% digital with solid-state gyros and advanced servo sensors
- Control Wheel Steering (CWS)
- Indicated Air Speed (IAS) hold
- GPS Steering
- Heading Preselect and Hold PFD Integration
- Altitude Preselect and Hold with Autotrim
- Digital Vertical Speed (VS) Command
About the Lynx NGT-9000 touchscreen 1090ES/ADS-B transponder:
- 978/1090 MHz Dual-band Receiver
- Patented L3 Lynx Tail provides flight ID, aircraft type and the ground speed of other ADS-B traffic
- Full-color moving maps including TFRs, airports and NOTAMs
- Full-color graphical and textual weather displays
- Built-in WAAS/GPS requires no external GPS connections
- Embedded NextGen Active Traffic option eliminates the need for a separate box.
The free offer does not include the cost of installation.
