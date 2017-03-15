Inaugural U.S.-China GA Conference slated

The inaugural U.S.-China General Aviation Business Conference is slated for March 25-31, 2017, in California.

China is poised to become one of the largest markets in the world for general aviation, organizers note. But China needs assistance, and that’s why representatives from Chinese government agencies, airport operations and academia will attend the conference.

There are two main opportunities for U.S. companies to interact with Chinese attendees: The conference day at the Embassy Suites in Brea, California, on March 27, and the Aviation Expo at Threshold Aviation at Chino Airport on March 28.

“This is a first opportunity for U.S. based companies to meet the people in China who are responsible to a great extent to grow the aviation business in China,” said Dr. Yuanyang Gao Director, General Aviation Industry Research Center, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Deputy Secretary General, AOPA-China. “And it represents an opportunity for U.S. companies to share their expertise in an area that is new to China – general aviation.”

For information go to FlyTTI.com and click on the link for the General Aviation Business Conference.