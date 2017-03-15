New owner, new name for Smyrna Air Center

SMYRNA, Tenn. — Smyrna Air Center has a new owner — Jeff Hollingshead — and a new name: Hollingshead Aviation.

Hollingshead Aviation is at Smyrna Airport (KMQY), which is about 30 minutes outside downtown Nashville. The new owner notes there are no landing fees.

The FBO also features a dedicated pilot lounge with wide-screen smart TVs, over-sized recliners, showers, and an on-site golf course.

The operation also is a Part-145 Repair Station. Services include inspections, metal repair and fabrication, aircraft weighing, troubleshooting, A/C service, STC installations and conversions, Pratt & Whitney hot section inspections (PT6 Large), GE Walter 601s and H80 inspections and repairs, aircraft pressurization and testing, and aircraft detailing services.