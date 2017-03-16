Researchers ask for input from pilots on economic challenges

A team of researchers at George Mason University School of Business have launched a survey on the economic impact of private and sport aviation.

While aviation is thrilling, it’s also expensive. That’s led to a “significant” number of aviation enthusiasts grounded, unable to afford such an expensive hobby, according to the researchers.

Their study addresses the challenges of increased costs associated to private and sport aviation for plane owners, pilots and enthusiasts by focusing on three major components: Measuring utilization rate of aircraft, exploring cost variables associated with flying time, plane ownership maintenance and other financial considerations, and gauging the level of investment (in terms of money and time) in aviation.

As part of their research, they have developed a survey that solicits feedback on pilots’ personal experiences and costs associated to private and sport aviation.

Pilots, aircraft owners and enthusiasts are asked to fill out the online survey here.

If you need any additional information you can contact lelgouac@gmu.edu.