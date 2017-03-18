Washington seeks input on state’s aviation plan

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking the public to review the Washington Aviation System Plan (WASP) draft report and provide input during the next 30 days.

Washington’s system of 137 public-use airports is a crucial contributor to the state’s transportation system, economy vitality and quality of life, according to state officials.

The WASP is a comprehensive study that examines existing conditions, functions and future needs of the airport system to better understand and develop strategies to enhance performance.

Highlights of the WASP draft report include:

An overview of aviation system goals, objectives and performance measures.

An analysis of emerging aviation issues, such as Next Generation Air Transportation System, funding challenges, alternative fuels, aerospace manufacturing and unmanned aircraft systems, and their effects on future activities, policies and infrastructure needs.

New airport classifications that identify the roles and contributions of airports at both community and statewide levels.

New airport metrics that propose airport standards and performance objectives to meet system-wide goals and objectives.

Policy recommendations and alternative strategies to assist decision makers in advancing Washington’s aviation system.

After receiving and considering comments on the draft report, WSDOT anticipates releasing the final WASP report this summer.

WSDOT updates the WASP approximately every five years.

Send comments on the WASP draft report to WASPFeedback@wsdot.wa.gov or call 206-440-4790 for more information. Comments are due by Monday, April 17.