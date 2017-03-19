Star power

Smitty Smith, the force behind FunPlacesToFly.com, sent in this photo, explaining: “The ‘star’ of the static area — this beautiful bird flew in for our EAA Chapter 1246 First Saturday Coffee and Donuts get-together.”
