Second episode about Reno Air Races airs Saturday

The second of three, one-hour episodes featuring scenes from last year’s Reno Air Races will air Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET on NBC Sports Network. A preview can be viewed here.

“We received tremendous feedback about the first one-hour episode which took us all right back to race week,” Mike Crowell, President and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association said. “Partnering with STIHL to help get these episodes on the air has been fantastic and we encourage everyone to tune in this Saturday at 3 pm pacific time.”

The first one-hour episode, which aired March 11, can be viewed here.

The final of the three, one-hour episodes is scheduled to air nationally on NBC Sports Network on April 2 at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET.