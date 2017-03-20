TeenFlight auctions off RV-12

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – TeenFlight Campbell River Society’s Van’s RV-12, C-FPUN, is now for sale by auction.

C-FPUN was built in Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada, by high school students enrolled in the TeenFlight program. Construction was overseen by experienced mentors and aircraft maintenance engineers during the 2014 to 2016 school years.

“We are now offering our aircraft for sale by auction to fund a new RV-12 kit to be constructed by our next group of eager students,” organizers said.



C-FPUN has about 40 hours total time on both the airframe and engine. It is powered by a Rotax 912 ULS 100-hp engine and has a cruise speed of about 130 mph for a 4.5 gph fuel burn.

It also includes Dynon Avionics, including ADS-B, a lighting kit, wheel fairing kit , canopy trim kit, glareshield, and a professional paint job.

Total build time was about 1,000 person hours, according to officials.

“The mentors have a lot of experience in aviation,” said Bill Alder, president of the TeenFlight Campbell River Society. “Many have built their own aircraft. It has been very satisfying to watch the students grow from individuals who didn’t know how to pull a rivet or file a piece of metal into a skilled team, united in a common goal.”

“The plane is a beautifully built, professionally painted RV-12,” he continued. “It’s economical to operate, wonderful to fly and, because its wings are removable, easily stored.”

The students involved in building the airplane were thrilled to fly in C-FPUN after their years of effort building, he added.

C-FPUN is licenced in the Amateur Built category in Canada, which is roughly equivalent to the Experimental category in the United States. The airplane can be imported to the United States as Experimental, but is not eligible to be imported in the Light Sport Aircraft category, officials noted.

As a convenience to a successful bidder in the United States, C-FPUN will be delivered to an airport in Washington State or Oregon.

View the photos and a walk around video of C-FPUN at Teenflight.ca.

The aircraft may be viewed at the Campbell River airport (CYBL). Call Bill Alder at 250-287-6259 to arrange a viewing, or if you have any specific questions about the plane.

C-FPUN will be sold to the party placing the highest bid. Bidding will commence on April 1, 2017, and close at 5 p.m. PDT on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Reserve bid is $79,000 (US). If a “BUY IT NOW” bid of $105,000 (US) is received, the auction will close, organizers note.

Bidders’ names will be kept confidential. Only the current highest bid will be visible on the auction website.

Organizers ask that if you are going to bid, be sure to read the terms and conditions of the auction and the description of the aircraft carefully as your bid will constitute a legal contract to purchase the plane. All sales are final and there will be no exchanges.