VMC Clubs introduced

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Non-instrument rated pilots who want to improve their skills and knowledge now have a new resource through the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), as VMC Club programs and content are now available as to members.

VMC Club is based on the IMC Club, which is now a part of EAA. These volunteer mentor programs to enhance pilot proficiency help create a community of aviators willing to share information and promote safety, EAA officials note.

All EAA members are automatically eligible to take part in VMC Club programs in their local chapters.

“VMC Club provides organized hangar flying focused on improving aeronautical decision making,” said Radek Wyrzykowski, EAA’s manager of flight proficiency, who is a certificated flight instructor, including for instrument and multi-engine training. “We focus on practical knowledge and the exchange of experience because we believe that safety and proficiency are better developed through hands-on knowledge. It creates another reason for pilots to be part of EAA and brings more engaging programming for EAA chapters.”

There is no cost for EAA chapters or members to get involved with VMC Club programming.

The monthly meetings use real world scenarios to engage members and allow a free exchange of information that improves awareness and skills. Many of these programs parallel scenarios that were tested with thousands of pilots at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2016 inside the Pilot Proficiency Center, which drew capacity audiences for the educational seminars and simulator sessions.

More information is available at EAA.org/VMCClub. Pilots and instructors will also find a guide on how to start a VMC Club in a particular city or region, and an area where pilots can share their stories that will enhance safety decision making for everyone, EAA officials said.