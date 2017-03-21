Flamingo Air partners with Forestry Service to find avionics techs

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Flamingo Air’s Airline Ground Schools is now working with the United States Forestry Service to aid it in recruiting avionics electronics technicians.

“The United States Forestry Service currently has a significant need for avionics electronics technicians with an FCC General Radio Operators License (GROL) Endorsement Certificate,” said Flamingo Air’s President Captain Dave MacDonald.

“Not only does Airline Ground Schools offer avionics training courses, we help place professionals with the proper certifications in this growing field.”

Airline Ground Schools offers several AET primary certification and endorsement courses at its campus, located at historic Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1967, AGS is focused on training aircraft dispatchers and aircraft and drone avionics technicians.

Those who currently hold an AET Certificate with a GROL endorsement, and those who would like to earn one, can contact Airline Ground Schools at 513-321-7465 or admin@flamingoair.net.