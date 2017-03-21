uAvionix taps Robotic Skies for installation and maintenance

uAvionix Corporation, an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) ADS-B avionics solution provider, has chosen Robotic Skies as an installation and field maintenance partner for its line of avionics products designed for commercial drone aircraft.

As part of the agreement, Robotic Skies will provide sales, installations, and ongoing field support for uAvionix customers through its network of aircraft service centers.

uAvionix develops ADS-B transceivers, transponders, and GPS receivers designed for unmanned aircraft.

uAvionix recently received FAA TSO C-199 approval of its FYXNAV GPS position source (pictured), which includes a receiver and antenna, and provides GPS inputs to drone autopilot navigation systems and ADS-B equipment.

“As our products make their way into more complex, high-performance drone platforms that integrate into the National Airspace System, Robotic Skies will become an increasingly important part of our sales, installation, and maintenance process,” said Christian Ramsey, VP Business Development for uAvionix. “Since all Robotic Skies service centers are FAA Part 145 repair stations, our product installation and maintenance requirements will never outgrow their qualifications or technical capabilities as UAS airworthiness standards and our market channels evolve.”

Robotic Skies is a network of independently owned and operated repair stations that provide inspections and maintenance of commercial unmanned aircraft systems.