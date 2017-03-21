WAI members get 5% discount from Avemco

Avemco Insurance Company now offers a 5% discount to all Women in Aviation International members.

“With all of us trying to keep our flying affordable, this discount from Avemco will help stretch our flying budgets a bit more,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “We thank Avemco for recognizing our commitment to safety and partnering with us to provide this new benefit.”

If applying on line for an insurance quote, type WAI in the box asking if someone referred you to Avemco. If applying by telephone for an insurance quote, mention your WAI membership, and the representative will provide details on current availability and how this WAI benefit impacts your premium.