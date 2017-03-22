Cirrus at sunset March 22, 2017 by General Aviation News Staff Leave a Comment Frequent contributor Megan Vande Voort sent in this photo with a simple note: “Two Cirrus at sunset.” Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
