Design contest for Reno Air Races launches

The Reno Air Racing Association has launched a design contest for the official poster and T-shirts for the 54th National Championship Air Races.

“The Reno Air Racing Association is looking for fresh and new designs that represent the spirit of air racing to place on our collectible posters for the 54th National Championship Air Races,” Mike Crowell, president and CEO, said. “Entries should center on the idea of racing – which is what we are all about. We look forward to seeing the ideas our fans have.”

The contest will run in two parts. Interested fans and artists should submit sketches or written treatment of their ideas to RARA by April 14.

Five finalists will be chosen from all entries based on their submission and will be notified by RARA staff. The five finalists will then be asked to flesh out their designs completely for final judging and submit their final design by June 5.

In addition to being able to create a collectible souvenir for years to come, the first place winner will be awarded $500 cash along with two VIP season passes.

The second place winner will be awarded $250 cash along with two general admission and pit season passes.

Third through fifth place winners will receive a ticket package of two general admission and pit season passes each.

Full contest rules can be found here.