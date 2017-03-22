Flying John Glenn’s Baron

Jason Schappert of MzeroA recently posted a video of a historic flight — for him. He got the chance to fly John Glenn’s Baron, which the astronaut and senator flew until he was 90 years old.

Now owned by the Kelly family, the plane will be at several venues this year so everyone will get a chance to see it, including EAA Airventure Oshkosh, July 24-30; AOPA Fly-In in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept 8-9; AOPA Fly-In in Groton, Conn., Oct. 6-7; and the AOPA Fly-In in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 27-28