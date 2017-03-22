Mastery training on Avidyne IFD 540 slated

MELBOURNE, Florida — Avidyne Corporation has teamed with Master Instructor Gary Reeves and PilotSafety.org to host a two-day hands-on Mastery Training Course on Avidyne’s IFD440/540 FMS/GPS/NAV/COM systems.
The training, limited to 20 pilots, will be held at the Hilton Rialto Place hotel in Melbourne, Florida, on March 31 and April 1, 2017.
“This two-day training course will give pilots in-depth knowledge of the Avidyne IFD systems, including live hands-on practice, emergency procedures, setup customization and common errors to avoid,” said Reeves.
“Gary Reeves has developed a solid reputation as a highly-effective instructor, focused on advanced-capability avionics systems operating in the high work-load, single-pilot IFR environment,” said Mitch Biggs, Avidyne’s vice president of sales & marketing. “Gary has significant expertise as a professional instructor, and we believe our IFD customers will find this training very beneficial.”
Training attendees will also get a tour of the Avidyne factory, including a sneak-peak at Avidyne’s Innovation Lab.
Shuttles services are available between Melbourne Airport (KMLB) and the Hilton Rialto hotel.
For full details and to sign up for the event, click here.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.