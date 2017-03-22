Mastery training on Avidyne IFD 540 slated

MELBOURNE, Florida — Avidyne Corporation has teamed with Master Instructor Gary Reeves and PilotSafety.org to host a two-day hands-on Mastery Training Course on Avidyne’s IFD440/540 FMS/GPS/NAV/COM systems.

The training, limited to 20 pilots, will be held at the Hilton Rialto Place hotel in Melbourne, Florida, on March 31 and April 1, 2017.

“This two-day training course will give pilots in-depth knowledge of the Avidyne IFD systems, including live hands-on practice, emergency procedures, setup customization and common errors to avoid,” said Reeves.

“Gary Reeves has developed a solid reputation as a highly-effective instructor, focused on advanced-capability avionics systems operating in the high work-load, single-pilot IFR environment,” said Mitch Biggs, Avidyne’s vice president of sales & marketing. “Gary has significant expertise as a professional instructor, and we believe our IFD customers will find this training very beneficial.”

Training attendees will also get a tour of the Avidyne factory, including a sneak-peak at Avidyne’s Innovation Lab.

Shuttles services are available between Melbourne Airport (KMLB) and the Hilton Rialto hotel.

For full details and to sign up for the event, click here.