Video: Jimmy Doolittle’s Stinson

Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly recently attended EAA Chapter 1246‘s monthly pancake and sausage fly-in. “There we saw Jimmy Doolittle’s totally restored 1938 Stinson Reliant aircraft,” he reports.
