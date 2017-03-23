Five FBOs join Phillips 66 network

HOUSTON – Phillips 66 Aviation has added five FBOs to the network:
- Devils Lake Aero Service (KDVL), in Devils Lake, North Dakota;
- Lawton Aviation Services (KLAW), located in Lawton, Oklahoma;
- Storm Flying Service (KEBS), located in Webster City, Iowa;
- Brookneal Airport, (K04V), located in Brookneal, Virginia; and,
- Winamac Pulaski County BOAC (KRWN), located in Winamac, Indiana
The company’s FBO locator will help pilots identify branded locations at airports from coast to coast, officials noted.
