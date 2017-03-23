MT-Propeller developing seven-blade prop for GA

MT-Propeller is developing a seven-bladed composite full feathering reversing propeller for general aviation airplanes.

In October 2016, MT-Propeller egineers and test pilots flight tested the seven-bladed propeller on a PT6A-135A turbine installed in a Piper Cheyenne.

The test flights — eight flights in total with five hours flight time — contained a functional test, performance test and noise test with “very promising results,” according to officials with the German company.

MT-Propeller is in technical talks with turbine engine manufacturers, to work together for the certification and customizing the gear box to get the best out of the unducted prop fan, what MT officials call the new prop.

You can see a video of the new prop here.

The company has more than 18,000 propeller systems and 65,000 blades in service, as well as more than 210 STCs worldwide to retrofit existing airplanes with MT-Propellers.