Two injured during forced landing in desert

The F-1 Rocket pilot reported that, on final approach to landing, he added power to maintain the desired glidepath, but the engine did not respond.

Despite adjusting the throttle and additional troubleshooting efforts, he noted no response from the engine.

He reported that the engine remained running between 1,200 and 1,300 rpm.

He initiated a forced landing to a road about 1 mile southwest of the airport in Sedona, Arizona, and during the landing roll, the plane struck desert vegetation and then came to rest upright. Two people were seriously injured in the crash.

Post-accident examination of the airframe and engine revealed no evidence of any mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The partial loss of engine power during final approach for reasons that could not be determined.

NTSB Identification: WPR15LA131

This March 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.