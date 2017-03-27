Bondhus introduces HandyHex handles

Bondhus has introduced a new line of adjustable hollow hex handles.

The HandyHex adjustable handle allows the user to adjust the distance the blade extends from the handle by up to 2 inches.

The HandyHex adjustable handle will also accept the long or short arms of a hex wrench, which acts as a handle for the hex wrench. A set screw at the end of the handle can be tightened to hold the blade or hex wrench in position.

All Bondhus tools are made from Bondhus’ exclusive Protanium steel, which makes them up to 20% stronger, according to company officials.

All Bondhus tools carry a lifetime warranty and feature Bondhus’ proprietary ProGuard finish, which offers five times more corrosion protection, officials add.