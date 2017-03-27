New photographic history of Lindbergh to be released

“Lindbergh: A Photographic History of the Lone Eagle” will be released July 1, 2017, by Roundup Press.

The hardcover book, which contains 240 sepia photographs, will sell for $59.95.

Collaborating on the book is Bruce McAllister, a photographer, writer, and commercial pilot with 5,100 hours of flight time, and Stephan Wilkinson, a freelance magazine, film and book writer for the past 35 years and a past executive editor of Flying Magazine.

From review by Walter Boyne, former director of the National Air & Space Museum and a former chairman of the National Aeronautic Association: “The concept of a photographic biography of Lindbergh is daunting, but the authors have served up a masterpiece that reflects their knowledge of and interest in the subject. The remarkable photographs march us quickly through Lindbergh’s turbulent life, and are given additional dimension via the short but meaningful narrative.”

Pre-orders can be placed by calling 212-616-2020.