A workhorse

Alex Williams-Hoffman sent in this photo, with a quick note: “Delivering the mail all throughout Kodiak, Alaska. The Cherokee 6 is the workhorse of the island. This photo was taken just before Christmas as we were delivering children’s presents.”
