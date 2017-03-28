Western Aircraft celebrates 60th anniversary

BOISE, Idaho – In 1957, the Morrison-Knudsen Corporation launched its own repair station and 60 years later, the company that would be later known as Western Aircraft is still flying.

Western Aircraft began as the corporate flight department for the Morrison-Knudsen Corporation (MK).

In 1957, MK responded to a need for aircraft repair services by applying for and receiving its first FAA Certified Repair Station Certificate on March 29, 1957.

During the 1980s, three more hangars were added and the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morrison-Knudsen Corporation incorporated under the name of Western Aircraft.

In 1995, Al Hilde, Jr., and Allen Hoyt purchased the company from MK and, over the next 12 years, the company became the world’s largest PC-12 dealer, as well as a major Falcon and King Air Authorized Service Center.

In July 2007, the company was purchased by Greenwich AeroGroup.

The company will hold an official 60th anniversary celebration later this year.