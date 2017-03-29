Bearhawk now flying on five continents

Bearhawk Aircraft reports its line of utility, transport and recreational aircraft are now flying on five continents.

The Barrows Bearhawk was originally conceived and first built in the mid-1990s in Virginia. Today, three models are offered in both plan and kit form for amateur aircraft builders.

Designer Bob Barrows originally brought the aircraft to fruition as a means of transporting aircraft engines in support of his engine overhaul business.

The original four-place Bearhawk served its designated utility role well. But not one to sit on his achievements, Barrows proceeded to work on subsequent models to include the Bearhawk Patrol, a tandem two-place rendition in 2002. The first kit-built Bearhawk LSA debuted in 2012. Also a two-place aircraft, the LSA is a lightweight all-new design that meets Light-Sport Aircraft requirements­­ while sharing the backcountry qualities of its predecessors.

The latest incarnation is a derivative of the original four-place Bearhawk airframe incorporating design features of all three previous aircraft. This “Model-B” Bearhawk offers increased speed, improved handling, and other features, according to company officials.

Today Bearhawk aircraft are operating on five continents, including Africa (in South Africa), North America (in 36 states), South America (in Brazil), Europe (in Norway and Germany), and Australia (in New Zealand’s “Southern Alps”).

In 2013, there were 82 Bearhawk aircraft on the FAA registry, while today there are 112. Many more kits and plans have been sold. As these aircraft are completed, the number of Bearhawk operating around the world is increasing, company official said.