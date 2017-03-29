iFly GPS Version 9.8 released

Adventure Pilot, celebrating the seventh anniversary of the first iFly GPS, has released Version 9.8 for iOS, Android, and all iFly GPS devices.

New features and enhancements include automatic loading of IFR procedures into a flight plan.

The latest version highlights the elements of a procedure that are dependent on aircraft performance, company officials note. These elements are represented as a projected route based on the owner’s aircraft specifications.

Also with this release, Adventure Pilot has begun a full scale beta test of the iFly GPS application for Windows. Beta customers are currently using the app on Windows tablets, such as Microsoft Surface and other Windows based computers.

They are able to flight plan on Windows, and share it to another device for navigation.

iFly GPS for Windows is scheduled for full release Summer 2017, available to all multi-platform subscription holders at no extra charge.

iFly GPS Version 9.8 is available to download now via the Apple App Store, the Android Play Store, or online at iFlyGPS.com.