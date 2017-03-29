Study with Sporty’s on Apple TV

Sporty’s has introduced a flight training app designed specifically for the Apple TV.

The Learn to Fly Course companion app for Apple TV allows you to watch Sporty’s HD video training on the big screen in the comfort of your home.

Viewers can study either the Private, Recreational or Sport Pilot training modules.

Sporty’s Complete Learn to Fly Course App features more than 20 hours of video training enhanced with 3D motion graphics.

The course is separated into individual segments so the viewer can focus on precise topics.

Video progress is automatically synced between your Apple TV, iPhone and iPad using your Apple iCloud account.



After completing the video training on your Apple TV app, you can use the test prep function on the Learn to Fly Course app for iPhone and iPad to take practice FAA tests and earn your official knowledge test endorsement.

It’s easy to access the course on Apple TV. Simply visit the App Store on your Apple TV and search for “Learn to Fly.” Select the Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course app from the results and press the install button.



Next, either sign in to the app with your Sporty’s account, or use the Restore Purchase function if you have already purchased access to the course from the iPhone or iPad version of the app from the App Store. Your video progress will sync with your iPhone or iPad provided that all devices are signed into the same iCloud account.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course companion app for Apple TV requires the fourth generation Apple TV.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course App is available for $199 and can be purchased at Sportys.com or the App store.