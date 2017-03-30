Final episode on Reno Air Races airs Sunday

The final one-hour episode featuring the 2016 STIHL National Championship Air Races will air Sunday, April 2, 2017, at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET on NBC Sports Network. A preview can be viewed here and below.

“It has been a wonderful experience for us and for our fans to be taken back to race week in March and April,” Mike Crowell, president and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) said. “We want to thank our partners who worked so hard with us to get these three, one-hour episodes on NBC Sports Network. I encourage everyone to tune in to the final show this Sunday at 12:30pm pacific time.”

To view previous episodes, visit RARA’s YouTube channel.