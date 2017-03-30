ForeFlight 9 released

HOUSTON — ForeFlight has released ForeFlight 9, the latest software release that includes Checklist, Glide Advisor, SiriusXM Audio, and more, according to company officials.

Integrated ForeFlight Checklist

ForeFlight has integrated one of the most important aviation tools into the app, reducing cockpit clutter and keeping critical safety procedures organized and easily accessible.

Familiar paper checklists derived from aircraft Pilot Operating Handbooks are transformed into digital templates that fit into procedural workflows and help pilots conduct safer flight operations.

ForeFlight users can start with one of many preconfigured templates or create their own custom checklists. Every checklist is fully editable and can be shared via AirDrop or email with friends, club members, or aircraft partners.

A color-coded interface makes it easy to see which items have been checked and an interactive progress indicator gives pilots an at-a-glance view of where they are within a series of checklists.

When an item is checked, it is highlighted green to give the pilot or crew member a clear visual confirmation of the items that have been completed.

Glide Advisor

Glide Advisor helps pilots quickly assess landing options in an emergency situation, according to company officials.

Based on terrain, winds aloft, GPS data, and the aircraft’s best glide speed and ratio, ForeFlight shapes a dynamic glide range ring around the aircraft position icon on the moving map display. Over flat terrain, the range depiction is circular. In mountainous areas, the ring continually reshapes itself to curve around terrain contours.

The feature is even more powerful when paired with Distance Rings for a quick way to give a position report to ATC, officials note.

Glide Advisor can also be combined with a split-screen Synthetic Vision view.

Color Themes

Customers can toggle between Light and Dark App Themes to suit their preference. The Dark Theme converts the background color to dark blue throughout the app while keeping highlight colors and text easily visible. The Dark Theme setting is great for flying at night or anytime of day.

Customers also can combine the Dark App Theme with Color Inversion, a previously released feature that reduces the glare of bright app views by inverting white and black elements on IFR Enroute charts, VFR Sectionals, procedure plates, airport diagrams, and documents.

ForeFlight’s color-safe technology preserves the standard chart legend colors that pilots are familiar with, company officials add.

SiriusXM

ForeFlight customers flying with the SiriusXM SXAR1 Aviation Receiver can now connect their Bluetooth headset or audio device to the SXAR1 and stream XM Satellite Radio while in the cockpit. ForeFlight is the interface to browse and select radio stations.

In addition, the portable SXAR1 provides access to satellite aviation weather in ForeFlight Mobile, including NEXRAD with storm cell attributes and tracks, Lightning, Cloud Tops, Echo Tops, Surface Wind Analysis, Winds/Temps Aloft, METAR/TAF, AIR/SIGMET, PIREP, and NOTAMS.

Customize

Customers can import and display their own KML geographic files into ForeFlight, allowing them to define specific areas for their custom navigation needs. The KML files are imported via iTunes and then appear as a Map overlay option.

This feature is a powerful capability for many flight missions, such as search and rescue operations, pipeline patrol, or flight schools who want to define training areas for students and instructors, ForeFlight officials said.

Videos and additional information for ForeFlight 9 are available at ForeFlight.com/9.