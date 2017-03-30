Their first trip to an airport

Six students from Kimball Elementary School in Southeast Washington, D.C., recently earned a special field trip to get up close and personal with airplanes.

According to pilot Arthur Billingsley, these first grade students completed a six-week unit on different types of aircraft. They earned the special field trip by completing the unit project — creating an aircraft of their own — and showing exemplary behavior in the classroom.

The first grade teachers, Sheri Frierson-Chenier and Dionna Billingsley, organized the trip and transported the students to Manassas Airport (KHEF).

The visit included a guided tour of the on-site museum. The museum has many artifacts across the history of aviation, including models of vintage aircraft.

For many of the students, it was their first trip out of the city and the first time visiting an airport.

Billingsley, father of one of the teachers, supported the event with his Cessna 310Q. In addition, another family pilot-to-be, Jayla, 6, accompanied the first graders.

The local FBO, APP JetCenter also supported the event.