Redbird debuts rugged flight sim for schools

Redbird Flight Simulations has introduced an updated and specialized version of its desktop flight simulator, the Jay Velocity Edition, to support schools that are investing in STEM education.

Redbird created the simulator for demanding environments like middle and high schools, museums, and public access kiosks.

The clean-sheet design prioritizes one thing for the classroom: Get the student learning with a minimum of fuss, company officials noted. There are no peripherals to configure and no systems to install.

The Jay Velocity shares design components with full motion simulators built by Redbird Flight Simulations that withstand thousands of hours of abuse in schools around the world. Students can take flight in a range of different aircraft and in a variety of environments.

“Schools are working to personalize students’ learning and rethink how classroom time is used. When students have the right technology, learning is enhanced and becomes more engaging,” said Redbird’s Director of Business Development Joey Colleran. “We are proud to focus on building tools that promote and foster STEM education and create an interest in aviation and flight training.”