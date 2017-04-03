Creative Electronics introduces 406 ELT tester

Creative Electronics has introduced a user friendly tester for the 406 Mhz COSPAS-SARSAT emergency locator beacons.

According to company officials, the tester does a comprehensive test of the beacon and provides a pass or fail indication, displaying not only the message content, including the all important HEX identification code, but also the results of the actual measurements and, if any discrepancies, a list of them.

The results of each test are stored and can be reviewed once the tests have been completed.

This tester provides for a direct connection to the antenna of the beacon, allowing for the actual power output of the beacon to be measured, or for off the air measurement of the relative radiated strength coming from the beacons antenna.

Additionally, it tests 121.5 Mhz beacons.

Power for the tester is provided by AA batteries and will test approximately 50 beacons when using eight non-rechargeable lithium batteries.

The tester is available from Northwest Aviation Services for $648, plus shipping and handling. That includes a set of Lithium batteries, a spare fuse, and a spiral bound paper copy of the owners manual.

Find out more by emailing nas@cpcinternet.com