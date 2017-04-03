SkyView update adds Yaw Damper, Rotax 912 iS fault reporting, and more

Dynon‘s SkyView software has been upgraded to version 15.1. It adds Yaw Damper capability, VP-X support on HDX, improved Rotax 912iS fault/troubleshooting information, support for the new SV-ASDB-472 Dual Band Traffic and Weather, and dozens more improvements and fixes.

Several existing features have also been improved, for example, scrollable checklists, improved QWERTY keyboard on touchscreens, toggleable airport flags, and more.

Dual Band ADS-B Unit Shipping

The dual band SV-ADSB-472 receives ADS-B traffic via 978 MHz (UAT) and 1090 MHz.

In the U.S., it also receives free text and graphical weather from the FAA’s network of ADS-B ground stations.

SkyView and AF-5000 pilots receive full ADS-B and radar traffic when the SV-ADSB-472 is paired with Dynon’s Mode-S transponder and SV-GPS-2020. The remote mounted receiver utilizes an externally mounted antenna for superior ADS-B reception.

The smaller, dual band SV-ADSB-472 is currently shipping. It is priced at $795.