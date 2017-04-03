Video: SUN ‘n FUN preview from Sonex April 3, 2017 by General Aviation News Staff Leave a Comment Sonex Aircraft recently posted a preview of its presence at SUN ‘n FUN, which opens April 4, 2017. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
