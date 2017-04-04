Base Operations at Page Field in top 10

Base Operations at Page Field has been ranked in the top 10% of fixed-base operators by Aviation International News (AIN). This is the fifth consecutive year that Base Operations at Page Field has been named as a top FBO by AIN.

In 2017, Base Operations ranked first in the Fort Myers/Naples area and scored in the top 20 for all FBOs in the Americas.

The Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. Page Field provides services to corporate, commercial and private aviators through their business arm, Base Operations at Page Field.