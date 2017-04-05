ACI Jet to pursue international FBO standard

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – ACI Jet is seeking IS-BAH certification for all of its FBO locations, beginning with San Luis Obispo.

IS-BAH is the global industry standard for handlers and FBOs, and is designed to meet the coming SMS requirements from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC).

“ACI Jet is no stranger to the highest levels of safety in the industry,” says William “Bill” Borgsmiller, president of ACI Jet. “With our roots in Part 135 charter and management, we’ve held numerous safety ratings for years.”