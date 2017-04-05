Kodiak earns EASA certification

Quest Aircraft has received certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the Kodiak 100, pushing the total number of countries that the Kodiak is certified in to over 50.

“This is a significant milestone for the Kodiak 100 program. With its STOL capabilities, the Kodiak will allow European operators with large payloads to access many more airstrips and locations that would previously have proven difficult,” said Rob Wells, CEO of Quest Aircraft. “We anticipate that Europe will play an important role in the continued growth of our company, even more so now with the recent and very welcome regulation changes in regards to single-engine turboprop commercial operations.”

The Quest Kodiak will be sold and supported throughout Europe by Rheinland Air Service GmbH (RAS), headquartered at Mönchengladbach Airport near Düsseldorf, Germany.