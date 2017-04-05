General Aviation News

Making Mustang memories

by Leave a Comment

It is Mustang Day at SUN ‘n FUN on Thursday, April 6, and to celebrate, Stallion 51’s Lee Lauderback will perform in his P-51 Crazy Horse. On Wednesday, more than a dozen P-51s flew into SUN ‘n FUN to help Stallion 51 celebrate its 30th anniversary.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *