Making Mustang memories

It is Mustang Day at SUN ‘n FUN on Thursday, April 6, and to celebrate, Stallion 51’s Lee Lauderback will perform in his P-51 Crazy Horse. On Wednesday, more than a dozen P-51s flew into SUN ‘n FUN to help Stallion 51 celebrate its 30th anniversary.
It is Mustang Day at SUN ‘n FUN on Thursday, April 6, and to celebrate, Stallion 51’s Lee Lauderback will perform in his P-51 Crazy Horse. On Wednesday, more than a dozen P-51s flew into SUN ‘n FUN to help Stallion 51 celebrate its 30th anniversary.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.