Purdue Aviation orders Jet-A-powered Skyhawks

Purdue Aviation has placed an order for the Cessna Turbo Skyhawk JT-A. The delivery to Purdue Aviation will be the first in the U.S. following certification later this year.

The Cessna Turbo Skyhawk JT-A is a factory option that uses the Continental CD-155 engine. Maximum range is 885 nautical miles, a 38% increase over the standard Skyhawk. Maximum speed is increased to 134 knots, and operators can experience up to 25% lower fuel burn per hour.

“We are thrilled to integrate Jet-A powerplant technology into the world’s leading flight trainer, and excited to offer a solution that brings unparalleled efficiency to customers like Purdue Aviation,” said Doug May, vice president, Piston Aircraft. “The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A is an example of our commitment to modernize the piston product line and bring innovative technologies to market.”

Purdue Aviation is a full service FBO that provides fuel sales, aircraft maintenance, flight training, aircraft rental and aircraft sales.