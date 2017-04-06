SocialFlight 6.0 adds Fly2Win Challenge and Fly2Win Rewards

The newly released SocialFlight 6.0 adds SocialFlight’s Fly2Win Rewards and over $50,000 in prize giveaways in the SocialFlight Fly2Win Challenge.

Fly2Win Challenge users “check-in” and build points by visiting airports, destinations, events and featured airport businesses. Users also get to select and build a virtual aircraft as they gather points, compete on a Monthly Leaderboard and take part in SocialFlight’s Monthly Grand Prize Drawings.

Over $50,000 in prizes will be given away, including a glass panel EFD1000 PFD Pro from Aspen Avionics, several complete ADS-B systems from L3 Aviation Products and FreeFlight Systems, headsets from Lightspeed and Bose, MightySat Pulse Oximeters from Masimo and more.

SocialFlight 6.0 also includes Fly2Win Rewards. Users collect, store and redeem discounts and promotions from participating companies and local aviation businesses. Fly2Win Rewards delivers location-based deals and rewards from nearby businesses.

SocialFlight 6.0 is a free app available on the iTunes App Store for iPhone and iPad. It is also available on the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets, as well as on the web at www.SocialFlight.com.