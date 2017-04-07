Speed ’n Angels Wingmen debuts

A new giving program to support the Aerospace Center for Excellence on the SUN ‘n FUN campus at Lakeland-Linder Regional Airport in Florida has been introduced.

The Speed ’n Angels Wingmen Program will ensure the legacy of SUN ‘n FUN carries forward and educational programs reach the proper height and speed to effectively carry out the mission of the Aerospace Center for Excellence, officials said.

Gifts support expanding and enhancing STEM programs, scholarships, facility and campus improvements, and the ACE Educational Endowment.

Levels of recognition include:

Enthusiasts’ Level: $1-$99 a year;

Co-Pilots’ Circle: $100-$499 a year;

Pilots’ Circle: $500-$999 a year; and

Commanders’ Circle: $1,000+ a year.

Each level comes with an assortment of benefits, such as quarterly newsletter, access to Aviation Discovery at the Florida Air Museum, discounts to various events and much more.

To learn more about the program, go to FlySNF.org/Donate.