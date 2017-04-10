Innovators move down production line

Commuter Craft, the company behind the Innovator, reports that ShipTwo, the company demonstrator, and AlphaOne, the first customer built aircraft, are moving down the production line.

“If we continue on our current schedule, these two aircraft will be flying by Oshkosh,” states Commuter Craft’s Richard Hogan. “But we are going to take our time and only fly them if they are truly ready.”

Refinement has increased the length of the Innovator, he noted. Added length has allowed nearly 2 feet of additional baggage space behind the seats.

Gull wing doors have been added, which Hogan claims makes the Innovator “one of the easiest aircraft on the planet to get into.”

A service tunnel under the aircraft has been added so owners won’t have to pull out upholstery to service many of the systems. Aerodynamic improvements have also been made to the nose where the canard attaches.

While the Innovator was not at this year’s SUN ’n FUN, the company’s exhibit included an updated simulator, which allowed visitors the chance to learn more about flying the plane.