Private planes may not be taxed under Trump’s plan to update U.S. airspace

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser has said that the administration’s proposal to modernize U.S. air traffic control “probably” would not include a tax on general aviation or business aircraft, according to a news story at McClathcyDC.com.

“We’re probably not even going to tax general aviation,” Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, was quoted in the article. “There’s enough money in the aviation tax rate now.”

