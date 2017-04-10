Scot Warren of Warren Aircraft, a dealer based in Texas for WACO Aircraft, sent in this photo, taken at last week’s SUN ‘n FUN, with a brief note: “Two new classics.”
WACO was exhibiting next to Harley Davidson of Lakeland, Florida.
