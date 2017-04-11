French National Jet Team roars across U.S.

The French National Jet Team, Patrouille de France, is touring the U.S. for the next two months, to honor the 100th anniversary of America entering World War I on April 6, 1917.

The first tour of the jet team in 31 years, it is only performing at five airshows this year. Matt Genuardi captured these photos at the team’s first appearance at the Melbourne Air & Space Show in Florida.

The team will also do a series of fly-bys across the nation. See the full schedule below Matt’s photos.