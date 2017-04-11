French National Jet Team roars across U.S.

The French National Jet Team, Patrouille de France, is touring the U.S. for the next two months, to honor the 100th anniversary of America entering World War I on April 6, 1917.
The first tour of the jet team in 31 years, it is only performing at five airshows this year. Matt Genuardi captured these photos at the team’s first appearance at the Melbourne Air & Space Show in Florida.
The team will also do a series of fly-bys across the nation. See the full schedule below Matt’s photos.
- April 12: Fly-by over Trescal Factory, Dallas;
- April 12: Refueling in Santa Fe, N.M.;
- April 13: Grand Canyon, Arizona Fly-by/photoshoot;
- April 13-16: California Capitol Airshow, Sacramento & Golden Gate Bridge Fly-by in San Francisco;
- April 17-18: Visit with USAF Thunderbirds at Nellis AFB, Nevada;
- April 19: Refueling at Peterson AFB and USAF Academy Fly-by, Colorado;
- April 19: Refueling at Scott AFB, Illinois;
- April 20-21: VIP Event at Langley AFB, Virginia;
- April 22-23: Airshow at Stewart ANG Base, N.Y.;
- April 28-29: NATO Tattoo in Norfolk, Virginia.
