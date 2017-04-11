MTOsport 2017 gyroplane debuts

AutoGyro unveiled its newest gyroplane, the MTOsport 2017 at SUN ‘n FUN and across the pond at AERO in Germany.

It took just nine months, from first drawing to first production of the MTOsport 2017 gyroplane, according to company officials.

The new exterior design provides easier access for the pilot and passenger, officials note.

Adjustable seats and pedals improve comfort and usability for both pilots and flight instructors. Options include lumbar support and heated seats. The new undercarriage improves handling during takeoff and landing.

A new rotor head and pre-rotation mechanism allows up to 320 rpm in pre-rotation, which shortens the takeoff distance, allowing operation at shorter airfields.

AutoGyro also added a quick removable, fully functional stick for the rear seat of the MTOsport, which makes flight instruction easier.

An optional rear seat cockpit provides vital information, such as engine and rotor RPM, low oil pressure, fuel warning light, speed and altitude, as well as the magneto switches. The magneto switches are secured by an “instructor key” so passengers can’t kill the engine.

The new split mast, together with the new rotor system, reduces stick shake, company officials said. The rotor mast folds to make transport easier and allows storage in a standard car garage.

Optimizing maintainability is also a prime focus of the new design. The components are fast and easy to access, officials noted.