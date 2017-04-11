STC Group earns Trio autopilot approval for 172s, 182s

The STC Group has received an STC for the installation kit for the non-TSO’d Trio Pro Pilot digital autopilot into dozens of models of Cessna 172s and 182s, with more to follow soon.

“Cooperation from the FAA and support from industry organizations, such as AOPA and EAA, has propelled this project at speeds most people never anticipated,” said STC Group Founder and CEO Paul Odum. “We received the STC in only five months and expect to have Parts Manufacturing Authority (PMA) in time to deliver the autopilot at EAA AirVenture this summer.”

The STC Group — a virtual company — exists to deliver the capabilities and price points of the autopilots serving the Experimental market to the certified segment of general aviation, according to officials.

“Trio’s Pro Pilot autopilot has a proven record of reliability in the Experimental and warbird fleets. It is an excellent off-the-shelf choice to retrofit into the legacy GA fleet based on its record of safety and reliability,” said Odum.

The company’s STC covers most variants of the Cessna 172 and 182 from the earliest models through the 2006 models. STCs for additional makes and models will be developed soon, he noted.

Established in 2000, Trio has delivered some 3,000 autopilots around the world. The two-axis Pro Pilot model uses roll and auto-trim pitch servos to provide precise horizontal and vertical navigation capabilities. Altitude control includes climb and descent functions with altitude pre-select. Vertical navigation can be flown at pilot-selected speeds.

The STC Group is selling the Pro Pilot installation kits, including the STC and drawings, for $2,000.

The autopilot itself, including PMA and documentation, will be available this summer for about $5,000. Addition of the LOC/BC/GS module later will be less than $500.