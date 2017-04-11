Vertical Power’s VP-X to wire LX7

The Vertical Power VP-X Pro System from Astronics Ballard Technology will be standard equipment on all of RDD Enterprises’ LX7s.

The LX7 is a conversion of the pressurized Lancair IV series of aircraft.

The VP-X is a solid-state power distribution and circuit protection system for experimental and light-sport aircraft.

“The LX7 is the pinnacle of high performance personal aircraft design,” says Mark Mahnke, RDD partner. “Fundamental goals of the approach to the design and operation of this…airplane are safety and enjoyment of high performance flight.”

By reducing parts and overall electrical system complexity, the VP-X simplifies wiring for OEMs and builders, he said.

“Safety and simplicity are key elements in the design of the VP-X System,” says Astronics Ballard Technology General Manager Jon Neal. “It provides a scalable solution, allowing for easy system changes or expansion with many built-in safety features to increase pilot awareness.”