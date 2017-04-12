51% feel election will benefit aviation industry

JSfirm.com recently released its Hiring Trends Survey for 2017. Of those surveyed, over 51% feel the presidential election will have a positive impact on the aviation industry, while 6% believe the election will have a negative effect.

“The survey results indicate a thriving aviation job market,” said Jeff Richards, JSfirm.com operations manager. “We are busy. New companies are posting jobs and job seekers are creating memberships to stay up-to-date on new opportunities.”

For the survey, 358 aviation companies across various sectors were surveyed.

Findings include: