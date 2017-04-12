51% feel election will benefit aviation industry

JSfirm.com recently released its Hiring Trends Survey for 2017. Of those surveyed, over 51% feel the presidential election will have a positive impact on the aviation industry, while 6% believe the election will have a negative effect.“The survey results indicate a thriving aviation job market,” said Jeff Richards, JSfirm.com operations manager. “We are busy. New companies are posting jobs and job seekers are creating memberships to stay up-to-date on new opportunities.”
For the survey, 358 aviation companies across various sectors were surveyed.
Findings include:
- 51% feel the 2016 presidential election will have a positive impact on the industry;
- 88% will hire in 2017;
- 71% did not cut jobs in 2016;
- Maintenance and avionics technicians and pilots remain in highest demand;
- Companies report that the shortage of qualified professionals is their biggest hiring challenge.
