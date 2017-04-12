Electronic ignition and Thunderbolt options for Van’s Aircraft

Van’s Aircraft customers now have the option to add an electronic ignition system on their Lycoming engines.

In addition, a new Lycoming Engines and Van’s Aircraft partnership allows Van’s customers to select performance and color options for their engines via Lycoming’s Thunderbolt product line.

“Many customers have requested performance and color options for their Lycoming Engines. We are enthusiastic about this next phase in our partnership as it provides Van’s customers with many of the options they’ve been requesting from the builder community,” said Marolous Cebulka, director of business development.